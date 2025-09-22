Racing Post logo
Lazzat 'in perfect shape' as Jerome Reynier targets Champions Day for his Royal Ascot winner

Lazzat wins the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes under James Doyle
Lazzat and James Doyle win the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Lazzat will not attempt an audacious Longchamp-Ascot autumn double and will instead be aimed solely at a return to the Berkshire course, the scene of his Group 1 victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes in June. 

Trainer Jerome Reynier has spaced out Lazzat's appearances this season with the idea that the Wathnan Racing-owned four-year-old might be able take in the Prix de la Foret on Arc weekend – a fixture with obvious resonance to his Qatari owners given the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's sponsorship  – before heading to the Qipco British Champions Sprint 13 days later. 

But, after travelling up to Haydock for the Betfair Sprint Cup at the start of the month, Lazzat will not be asked to attempt two Group 1s in the space of a fortnight. 

