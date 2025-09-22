'He's a Group 1 horse' - Kirsten Rausing taking aim at Champion Stakes with exciting Ayr winner

All roads lead to the Qipco Champion Stakes for Almeric says owner Kirsten Rausing, who believes there is still more to come after his impressive win at Ayr on Saturday.

The improving three-year-old took his record to three wins from four when defeating King's Gambit by two and three-quarter lengths in the Listed Doonside Cup on his first start since winning at Newmarket in April.

Almeric has been cut to 12-1 (from 25) by Paddy Power for the Group 1 on October 18, and Rausing is confident that more progress can be expected from the son of Study Of Man.

She said: "It [Champion Stakes] was always the plan as Andrew [Balding, trainer] has always maintained that he's a Group 1 horse. He's showing plenty of ability even now. He's still lightly raced so there’s room for gradually improving results, but the innate ability was there from the word go."

Almeric finished fourth behind subsequent winner Prince Of The Seas on his debut at Sandown last September before ending his juvenile campaign with victory at York. Upped in trip beyond a mile, he began this year by claiming the Listed bet365 Feilden Stakes and Rausing is not surprised by his upward trajectory.

She said: "I was very pleased with his impressive win at Ayr, especially as he had not run for over 150 days and was not fully wound up for this return, according to Andrew, which in itself should contribute to further progress.

"He was a good two-year-old and it should be borne in mind that he didn't join Andrew's until the end April last year, having been pre-trained at the Curragh by Dick Brabazon up until then."

Juddmonte International winner Ombudsman is the top-priced 2-1 favourite for the Champion Stakes, worth £1.3million and the highlight of Qipco British Champions Day.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes champion Calandagan, last year's winner Anmaat and Irish Champion Stakes scorer Delacroix are also prominent in the betting alongside Almaqam, who still holds an entry for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on October 5.

Qipco Champion Stakes (4.05 Ascot, October 18)

Paddy Power: 7-4 Ombudsman, 2-1 Calandagan, 4 Delacroix, 5 Anmaat, 10 Almaqam, 12 Almeric, 14 White Birch, 16 bar

