Going turns soft at Ascot as Storm Babet brings heavy overnight rain in advance of British Champions Day

The going on the straight and round courses at Ascot was changed to soft on Thursday in advance of Qipco British Champions Day after Storm Babet brought almost 13mm of overnight rain.

A decision on whether to switch Saturday's races over a mile and a quarter, mile and a half and two miles is expected to be made on Friday if heavy appears in the going description.

The ground on the inner track was described as good, good to soft in places at 8am on Thursday following 12.8mm of overnight rain, and 24mm of rain recorded in the last seven days.

"We've had nearly 13mm overnight," said clerk of the course Chris Stickels. "We're now soft on the outer course and the straight, and good, good to soft in places on the inner course.

"It looks like Saturday could just be a case of showers but between now and then we could get 16-20mm, which would prompt a switch to the inner course. We're hoping to be able to decide midway through Friday."

The action will be switched to the inner course if heavy appears in the going description.

On Wednesday, the going was good to soft on the straight course, good to soft, soft in places on the round course and good, good to firm in places on the inner track.

Declarations for the high-profile six-race card, headlined by the £1.3 million Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45), are due on Thursday morning.

