Focus on youth and quality prompts Qipco to extend Champions Day backing until 2028

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The development of British Champions Day as a marquee fixture embraced by a youthful audience was the driving force behind Qipco’s decision to extend its backing of the day for a further two years.

On Wednesday, Ascot announced Qipco would be headline sponsor of Champions Day until at least 2028, which would take its support of the season-ending fixture to 18 years.

David Redvers, racing and bloodstock manager for Qatar Racing, said: “We all feel, and particularly Sheikh Hamad and Sheikh Fahad, that we have ownership of the day. They have been responsible for it thriving and flourishing since its inception, and the sheikhs take great pride from the fact that every year they have come to the fixture that seems to have been growing and getting bigger and stronger.