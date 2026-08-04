Diamond Necklace given three options and Constitution Hill missing from Long Distance Cup - the main takeouts from Champions Day entries

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The entries for the five big races on British Champions Day were revealed on Tuesday, so let's run through the main talking points . . .

Which way will Diamond Necklace go?

The outstanding filly extended her unbeaten record to six with a flawless success in the Nassau Stakes last week and Aidan O'Brien has given her a plethora of options at the end-of-season finale.

The trainer has been typically open-minded with his approach, entering her in the Fillies & Mares Stakes over a mile and a half, QEII over a mile and Champion Stakes over ten furlongs.

It seems a race on Irish Champions Weekend (Matron Stakes or Irish Champion Stakes) or an Arc trial will be next before her autumn target is decided, but connections clearly think she is capable of going both up and down in trip.

Diamond Necklace: was in a league of her own at Glorious Goodwood Credit: Getty Images

Bow Echo handed QEII option

This season's star miler enhanced his reputation in last week's Sussex Stakes, which George Boughey said may be his final run on British soil.

The trainer reported the Prix Jacques le Marois or Prix du Moulin as the next likely target for the three-year-old, who is also being prepared for a trip to the Breeders' Cup at the end of the year.

However, connections are clearly keeping their options open as Bow Echo was given a QEII entry. Other key names include his old foe Gstaad , Precise and Blue Bolt , who fought out the finish to the Falmouth and Prix Rothschild, and Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony .

Bow Echo: will we see him in Britain again? Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Calandagan headlines French interest

While he was taken out of the Juddmonte International, Calandagan is still in contention to defend his Champion Stakes crown and in the process could head a strong French team.

His trainer Francis Graffard has three in the Champions Sprint (How Are You , Rayevka , Samangan ), four in the Fillies & Mares (Calasita , Gilded Prize , , Sunly ), two in the QEII (Erdenali and Rayif ), and four other possibles in the Champion Stakes (Daryz , Daryzan , Map Of Stars , Zaydann ).

Mauricio Delcher Sanchez has possible runners in the Sprint (Dostoievsky ) and Champion (Pearled Majesty ), while Stephane Wattel (Best Secret ) and Andre Fabre (Cualificar , First Look ) also have entries in the Champion.

Calandagan: is set to return to Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day Credit: Edward Whitaker

No Constitution Hill in Long Distance Cup

Constitution Hill was not among the entries for the Long Distance Cup, a race that had been mooted as a possible end-of-season option for the Champion Hurdle winner.

Scandinavia (lead) and Trawlerman: could clash again in Long Distance Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The race could yet see the latest rematch between Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup one-two Scandinavia and Trawlerman .

Willie Mullins has entered Mr Hollywood , a recent maiden hurdle winner at Galway who is in the Ebor.

Three-year-olds strongly represented in Sprint

The Classic generation have won three of the last five runnings of the Sprint and they are strongly represented again.

The Commonwealth Cup winner Venetian Sun could form part of a strong female contingent alongside the 1,000 Guineas winner True Love , Havana Anna , Midnight Tango , Royal Bay Cen and Spicy Marg .

Thesecretadversary beat True Love in the Prix Jean Prat last time, having won the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, and could be joined by King Charles III Stakes scorer Mission Central , Coppull , Division and Power Blue .

Read more . . .

'She’s a proper racing machine' - Diamond Necklace dazzles on the Downs to extend unbeaten record to six

'A great opportunity for racing fans to catch him live' - excitement builds at prospect of Constitution Hill returning on August bank holiday at Windsor

'Fresh as paint' Bow Echo could have quick turnaround next Sunday in bid for a famous double

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