Ascot decision to move Champions Day races to inner track could be made by Friday lunchtime with more heavy rain forecast

A decision on whether to move three blockbuster Qipco British Champions Day races to the inner round course could be made by lunchtime on Friday with an independent panel poised to assess ground conditions in the expectation of further significant rain on Thursday night.

While most of the major players on Saturday’s lucrative card stood their ground at Thursday’s declaration stage, it has yet to be confirmed which track the feature £1.3 million Champion Stakes, Long Distance Cup and Fillies and Mares Stakes will be run on.

Almost 13mm of rain fell at Ascot overnight into Thursday, with Storm Babet predicted to deliver a further 10-12mm before Friday morning, which would likely result in the ground being at least heavy in places.

The going was officially soft on the straight and round courses on Thursday, with the ground on the inner track described as good, good to soft in places.

Should Ascot’s clerk of the course Chris Stickels determine the ground to be at all heavy on Friday then the three races scheduled for the outer round course would be moved, subject to underfoot conditions being verified by an independent panel.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Stickels said: “We’ve had 3mm since we provided an update in the morning so the readings are the same as they were then.

"There’s 10-12mm of rain forecast through the night and then it’s forecast rain and showers tomorrow and Saturday. In total there would be around 22mm of rain forecast in that whole period.

“If we get the rain we’re forecast overnight then there’s a chance the outer round course could go heavy in places and, if it does, there is little chance of it drying out and changing back at this time of year.

"There’s an independent panel coming late morning on Friday to look at things, and we have arranged that on the assumption the rain does come.”

Chris Stickels: “If we get the rain we’re forecast overnight then there’s a chance the outer round course could go heavy in places" Credit: Edward Whitaker

The inner track has only been used for Champions Day once since the meeting was launched in 2011, with Kew Gardens (Long Distance Cup), Star Catcher (Fillies and Mares) and Magical (Champion Stakes) emerging on top on that occasion in 2019. The inner track is usually reserved for hurdle races.

The BHA confirmed there was no contingency in place at this time, but in the unlikely event Champions Day had to be called off, standard industry processes for abandonments would be followed and alternative plans developed as quickly as possible.

The likelihood of Ascot being able to make a definitive call on track conditions on Friday was bolstered by the MetOffice, which said the majority of the forecast rain would arrive on Thursday night.

A spokesman said: “There is a band of rain 20-30 miles north of Ascot on Friday which could bring more rain if it were to shift, but it is mostly looking like showers rather than persistent rain. Showers are also likely on Saturday, although there is the chance of slow-moving thunderstorms.”

Paddington was declared for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes rather than the Champion Stakes, and he will clash with Tahiyra, Nashwa and Big Rock in a field of 11.

His and Nashwa’s absence from the Champion Stakes left a field of nine for the most valuable pot on the card, with last year’s winner Bay Bridge having French raider Horizon Dore, Derby runner-up King Of Steel and Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf among his opposition.

Star sprinter Shaquille was a noteworthy absence from the Champions Sprint with 15 declared, including defending champion Kinross, Vadream and Mill Stream.

Trueshan will defend his Long Distance Cup crown against Kyprios and Coltrane in a field of eight, while Free Wind, Jackie Oh and Time Lock headline 14 runners for the Fillies and Mares Stakes.

