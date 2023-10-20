Ascot confirms switch to inner course for Champions Day races as round track goes heavy in places

Ascot has confirmed three races on British Champions Day will be moved to the inner course following continued heavy rain on Friday morning.

The £1.3 million Champion Stakes, Long Distance Cup and Fillies & Mares Stakes have been moved from the round course, which was soft, heavy in places, following verification on Friday from an independent panel.

As per the race conditions, the switch is permitted if heavy appears in the going description while the inner track is good to soft, soft in places. It is soft on the straight course which will stage the Sprint, Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Balmoral Handicap.

It will be the first time Champions Day races will be run on the inner course since 2019.

The going on Ascot's inner track is good to soft, soft in places Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ascot's clerk of the course Chris Stickles said: "We've made the call because it's gone heavy and it's not going to improve before Saturday. We're now on the inner track which is good to soft, soft in places."

The switch means the race distance for the Long Distance Cup has been decreased by 82 yards and the Fillies & Mares by 78 yards, although the showpiece 1m2f Champions Stakes is unchanged.

The track has been hit with 40mm of rain since Wednesday as Storm Babet has battered Britain. Meetings at Uttoxeter and Fakenham on Friday and Market Rasen and Stratford on Saturday have already been called off yet Stickles expressed no worries about Champions Day becoming another victim of the weather.

"I'm not concerned about the meeting not going ahead," he said. "We had 18mm overnight, which is a bit more than we expected, and we've had over 40mm since Wednesday. It's only showers forecast on Friday and into Saturday, bringing 5-8mm possibly. That may change things but it depends when it comes."

