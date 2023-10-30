'The timing stinks - but the horse comes first' - Kentucky Derby hero Mage to miss Breeders' Cup Classic with fever

Kentucky Derby hero Mage will not head to Santa Anita on Saturday for the Breeders' Cup Classic after showing signs of a fever, according to trainer Gustavo Delgado Sr.

The three-year-old, who has placed in three Grade 1s – the Florida Derby, Preakness and Haskell Stakes – as well as scoring at Churchill Downs this season, had not been seen since trailing home last in the Travers Stakes in August.

The trainer reported that Mage had trained well in the build-up to the race, including a five-furlong breeze last Sunday, but felt it was best to give him the time to recover with the Classic coming too soon.

In a statement released on X, Delgado wrote: "We are sorry to announce that we have decided to cancel Mage's trip to California. He presented a feverish state and we have noticed symptoms of a loss of appetite. Given the proximity of the race, we feel that it is best for the horse to skip the Classic.

"We are confident in a speedy recovery. We will update you on upcoming racing plans once things are completely back to normal."

Ramiro Restrepo, owner of the Good Magic colt, also broke the news on X, adding that Mage would race on at four, with the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup on January 27 the likely target.

He said: "Mage had a slight temperature and didn’t eat up how he normally does. Timing stinks but lucky we caught it early. Can’t run at below 100 per cent; horse comes first. Onwards to the Pegasus and his four-year-old campaign."

