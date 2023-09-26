Racing Post logo
Inspiral could step up in trip at Breeders' Cup with Filly & Mare Turf under consideration as end-of-year target

Will Frankie Dettori be flying from Inspiral after the Queen Anne?
Inspiral: could step up in trip at Breeders' CupCredit: Edward Whitaker

Inspiral could be set for a surprise step up to 1m2f before the year is out as connections have revealed she is under consideration for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita in November.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly has raced exclusively at a mile since running twice over seven furlongs as a two-year-old in 2021, racking up four Group 1 wins at that distance, most recently when landing the Prix Jacques le Marois for a second time at Deauville last month.

Inspiral has the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on October 7, for which she is a best-price 5-4 favourite with William Hill, on her immediate agenda but beyond that trainers John and Thady Gosden are considering a change of approach for the four-year-old.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 26 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 26 September 2023
