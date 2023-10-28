Racing Post logo
'Carla's Way looks fantastic' - Simon and Ed Crisford chase Breeders' Cup dream

Carla's Way and James Doyle: winners of the Rockfel
Carla's Way: Rockfel winner all set for the Breeders' CupCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Simon and Ed Crisford have already secured one landmark success this season and are on the hunt for another on Friday when Carla's Way lines up in the Grade 1 Juvenile Fillies Turf.

The Newmarket duo secured their first Group 1 when Vandeek landed the Prix Morny at Deauville in August. The star two-year-old swiftly followed up to give the Crisfords a second top-level success in the Middle Park ten days later and they are bidding for their first Breeders' Cup victory with another top juvenile at Santa Anita. 

The daughter of Starspangledbanner is favourite for the $1 million contest and booked her place when winning the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes by two and a quarter lengths at Newmarket in September.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 28 October 2023Last updated 15:00, 28 October 2023
