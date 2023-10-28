'Carla's Way looks fantastic' - Simon and Ed Crisford chase Breeders' Cup dream
Simon and Ed Crisford have already secured one landmark success this season and are on the hunt for another on Friday when Carla's Way lines up in the Grade 1 Juvenile Fillies Turf.
The Newmarket duo secured their first Group 1 when Vandeek landed the Prix Morny at Deauville in August. The star two-year-old swiftly followed up to give the Crisfords a second top-level success in the Middle Park ten days later and they are bidding for their first Breeders' Cup victory with another top juvenile at Santa Anita.
The daughter of Starspangledbanner is favourite for the $1 million contest and booked her place when winning the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes by two and a quarter lengths at Newmarket in September.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- King Of Steel given go-ahead for Breeders' Cup Turf mission with Frankie Dettori to ride again
- 'His form gives him strong claims' - Luke Morris to ride Bradsell in Breeders' Cup as Hollie Doyle misses out
- 'She wasn't stopping when she won the Sun Chariot' - Inspiral to step up in trip at the Breeders' Cup
- Auguste Rodin set for America as Aidan O'Brien targets Breeders' Cup Turf after Champion Stakes form boost
- Hollie Doyle set to appeal against seven-day Kempton ban that could rule her out of the Breeders' Cup
- King Of Steel given go-ahead for Breeders' Cup Turf mission with Frankie Dettori to ride again
- 'His form gives him strong claims' - Luke Morris to ride Bradsell in Breeders' Cup as Hollie Doyle misses out
- 'She wasn't stopping when she won the Sun Chariot' - Inspiral to step up in trip at the Breeders' Cup
- Auguste Rodin set for America as Aidan O'Brien targets Breeders' Cup Turf after Champion Stakes form boost
- Hollie Doyle set to appeal against seven-day Kempton ban that could rule her out of the Breeders' Cup