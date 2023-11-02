Racing Post logo
Biggest test yet for Big Evs as Europe looks to make a bright start to Breeders' Cup

Tom Marquand is all smiles as Big Evs walks round the paddock with his pony at Santa Anita this week
Tom Marquand is all smiles as Big Evs walks round the paddock with his pony at Santa Anita this weekCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Here he goes, the first of the two sprinters from smaller yards who provide the emotional heart of the British and Irish challenge at this Breeders' Cup. Big Evs on Friday night, Live In The Dream on Saturday, happy hangovers on Sunday.

It has all gone suspiciously well to this point, including at the draw for starting stalls on Monday night, when a wide berth would have meant immediate disaster for a horse like Big Evs, who likes to be on the pace. Instead, he got four, albeit with three other forward types on his inside.

He provides a first taste of the Breeders' Cup for Tom Marquand, who arrived in midweek to reacquaint himself with the flying machine on whom he made all in the Flying Childers a couple of months ago.

Chris Cook
Chris CookSenior reporter

Published on 2 November 2023

Last updated 18:00, 2 November 2023

