Biggest test yet for Big Evs as Europe looks to make a bright start to Breeders' Cup
Here he goes, the first of the two sprinters from smaller yards who provide the emotional heart of the British and Irish challenge at this Breeders' Cup. Big Evs on Friday night, Live In The Dream on Saturday, happy hangovers on Sunday.
It has all gone suspiciously well to this point, including at the draw for starting stalls on Monday night, when a wide berth would have meant immediate disaster for a horse like Big Evs, who likes to be on the pace. Instead, he got four, albeit with three other forward types on his inside.
He provides a first taste of the Breeders' Cup for Tom Marquand, who arrived in midweek to reacquaint himself with the flying machine on whom he made all in the Flying Childers a couple of months ago.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 2 November 2023inBreeders' Cup
Last updated 18:00, 2 November 2023
- 11.40 Santa Anita: 'I'm expecting him to put up his best performance' - Ryan Moore confident of big show from River Tiber in Juvenile Turf
- 10.20 Santa Anita: Carla's Way and Porta Fortuna give Britain and Ireland excellent claims in Juvenile Fillies Turf
- 9.00 Santa Anita: Big Evs has 'really good chance' in clash of three Royal Ascot winners in Juvenile Turf Sprint
- Santa Anita on Friday: Breeders' Cup banker? Tamara bids to emulate illustrious dam Beholder with victory in Juvenile Fillies
- Watch: Breeders' Cup tipping and preview show with US experts Rachel Candelora and Zoe Cadman
- 11.40 Santa Anita: 'I'm expecting him to put up his best performance' - Ryan Moore confident of big show from River Tiber in Juvenile Turf
- 10.20 Santa Anita: Carla's Way and Porta Fortuna give Britain and Ireland excellent claims in Juvenile Fillies Turf
- 9.00 Santa Anita: Big Evs has 'really good chance' in clash of three Royal Ascot winners in Juvenile Turf Sprint
- Santa Anita on Friday: Breeders' Cup banker? Tamara bids to emulate illustrious dam Beholder with victory in Juvenile Fillies
- Watch: Breeders' Cup tipping and preview show with US experts Rachel Candelora and Zoe Cadman