Which race is attracting the interest of betting editor Keith Melrose following Tuesday's Cheltenham Festival entries?
There are two sorts of entries in this year's Champion Hurdle: Constitution Hill, and those entered in the hope of his treading on a stone some time in early March.
Few racing fans will share the latter group's hopes. We want to see the best. Constitution Hill, who it seems likely will head straight to Cheltenham after his Christmas Hurdle win, is racing mostly against history these days. That is remarkable to say about a horse with only eight career runs.
You could wonder how the 2024 Champion Hurdle might look any different to last year's. There are only five horses behind Constitution Hill and last year's, second State Man, who are priced at shorter than 40-1. Most have alternative engagements, which their connections will be tempted to take if the top two make it to Cheltenham. Impaire Et Passe, third in the betting, would have been a surprise entry in the Stayers' Hurdle were he trained by anyone other than Willie Mullins. The Irish champion also trains State Man, of course, and is famously scattergun with Cheltenham entries at this stage.
Published on 9 January 2024inFestival Fields
Last updated 18:00, 9 January 2024
