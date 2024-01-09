Talking points from the entries for the three hurdle championship races at the Cheltenham Festival

Familiar names among bigger challenge to Constitution Hill's crown

The Unibet Champion Hurdle may be something of a done deal for a lot of punters with the imperious Constitution Hill at long odds-on, but there are certainly more challengers to him than at this stage last season. As always though, it is hard to know exactly how many will turn up.

Of the 22 put forward, one pretty much guaranteed to clash with Nicky Henderson's superstar is Ireland's top challenger and second favourite State Man , who will bid to avenge a nine-length defeat from the festival last season.