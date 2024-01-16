Robbie Wilders supplies a 'realistic alternative' to one of the short-priced favourites in the festival novice chases

We can usually bank on seeing a few short-priced favourites at the Cheltenham Festival and that is particularly true in the novice chase division.

Just look at the SPs from last season’s four novice chases. Gerri Colombe was sent off a 5-4 chance for the Brown Advisory and he was the biggest-priced market leader across those races. However, it is worth bearing in mind only two of the four won.

Two months out and we are already seeing similar one-horse supremacy in the Arkle and Turners. Marine Nationale and Gaelic Warrior tower above their opposition in those respective races according to the betting, while the staying chases are dividing opinion, particularly the National Hunt Chase.