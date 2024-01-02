Noble Yeats out of Cheltenham Gold Cup as Emmet Mullins plans to take different route to Grand National

Noble Yeats finished fourth in last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup but has not been entered for a second crack in March.

The 2022 Grand National winner, who went on to score in Grade 2 company back at Aintree eight months later, was beaten around 15 lengths behind Galopin Des Champs last season, but Robert Waley-Cohen's chaser was not put in the Gold Cup when entries closed on Tuesday.

"He'll be going for the Grand National," said trainer Emmet Mullins. "We've had our go at the Gold Cup and it didn't pan out."

Noble Yeats finished fourth in the National last season and was having his first run for seven months when finishing second over hurdles at Limerick last week.

Emmet Mullins: "He'll be going for the Grand National" Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Asked where the nine-year-old would run next, Mullins said: "He has a couple of different options, but we'll give him an easy time because it was heavy ground at Limerick.

"It was a nice introduction back but it will have taken its toll on him, so we'll give him a chance to get over it."

Another notable omission from the Gold Cup entries was A Plus Tard , who has failed to recapture the form of his impressive win in the race in 2022 and was a tailed-off last of six finishers in last week's Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

Three-time Grade 1 winner Blue Lord was not entered for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase or Ryanair Chase , for which he started second favourite last year.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager to owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, said: "He got a suspensory injury in the John Durkan, so he's out for the season."

Read these next:

Cheltenham Gold Cup, Ryanair Chase and Champion Chase: which star names have been entered?

Corach Rambler to go straight to Gold Cup before defending National title but Ahoy Senor festival route uncertain

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.