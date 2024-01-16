Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Festival Fields
premium

It's Willie Mullins v everyone: the numbers behind Closutton's dominance of the Cheltenham Festival novice chase entries

The power of Willie Mullins' yard was underlined on Tuesday in his numerical domination of the Cheltenham Festival novice entries, with Ireland's champion trainer responsible for more than a quarter of the 130 entries across the four Graded novice chases.

Mullins is responsible for 33 of the entries across the Arkle, Turners, Brown Advisory and National Hunt Chase, with 15 different novice chasers holding an entry for at least one of the four races at the Cheltenham Festival.

As if to emphasise his dominance, Mullins is responsible for five of the first seven in the Arkle betting, although not odds-on favourite Marine Nationale, with Facile Vega heading his contingent in ante-post lists. He has three of the first four in the betting for the National Hunt Chase, with his team led by favourite Embassy Gardens

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Stuart RileyReporter

Published on 16 January 2024inFestival Fields

Last updated 18:00, 16 January 2024

icon
more inFestival Fields
more inFestival Fields