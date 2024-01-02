Gold or bust for Shishkin: talking points after the entries for three of the championship races at the Cheltenham Festival

Energumene may be missing but recent Champion Chase form is there

While the market for the two-mile championship is dominated by last season's leading novices, the Arkle first and second El Fabiolo and Jonbon, connections of several horses who have run well in this race before have been tempted to roll the dice again.

With dual Champion Chase winner Energumene on the sidelines, all six of those that set out to deny him his second win in the race 12 months ago are back in contention, headed by runner-up Captain Guinness and third-placed Greaneteen. Funambule Sivola came down early in last season's race, but was a staying-on second behind Energumene a year earlier.