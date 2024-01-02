El Fabiolo and Jonbon entered for Champion Chase - but star two-milers face pre-Cheltenham showdown
Odds-on Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase favourite El Fabiolo is on course for a pre-Cheltenham rematch with market rival Jonbon a fortnight on Saturday.
Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's exciting seven-year-old is a best-priced 10-11 for the two-mile championship event on March 13, having won his five starts over fences by an aggregate of around 50 lengths.
He won the Hilly Way Chase at Cork last month and is now being aimed at the Grade 1 Clarence House Chase at Ascot by Willie Mullins, setting up another clash with the Nicky Henderson-trained Tingle Creek Chase winner Jonbon, who he beat by five and a half lengths into second place in the Arkle Chase at Cheltenham last spring.
Tipster analysis: Keith Melrose gives his take on the Cheltenham Festival entries
Champion Chase and Ryanair bounce back from historic low number of entries - but Gold Cup goes in the other direction
Noble Yeats out of Cheltenham Gold Cup as Emmet Mullins plans to take different route to Grand National
Cheltenham Gold Cup, Ryanair Chase and Champion Chase: which star names have been entered?
