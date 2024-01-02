Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Festival Fields
premium

Champion Chase and Ryanair bounce back from historic low number of entries - but Gold Cup goes in the other direction

Paul Townend and Galopin Des Champs: winners of the Cheltenham Gold Cup
Galopin Des Champs heads 20 entries for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold CupCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

This time last year the headlines were dominated by record low entries in all three championship races over fences, and so the first thing to note is that both the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Ryanair Chase have staged small recoveries.

The Champion Chase has rallied from an appalling low of 14 entries to 19, while the Ryanair has ticked up from 27 to 32, rises of 35 per cent and 18 per cent respectively.

But on the other side of the balance sheet, the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup dropped again from 27 entries in 2023 to just 20, less than half of the initial number revealed as recently as 2021.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 2 January 2024inFestival Fields

Last updated 18:06, 2 January 2024

icon
more inFestival Fields
more inFestival Fields