'You can afford to be patient on a horse with a bit of class - and he had that' - Barry Geraghty and Soldatino leave it late in the Triumph

The Weekender is featuring a Fab Festival Finishes series in the lead-up to next month's Cheltenham Festival. In the third instalment of the series, Oliver Barnard looked back on the 2010 Triumph Hurdle , which turned into a thrilling battle up the hill.

“The pace was a relentless one thanks to Barizan, who put up a remarkable performance from the front,” reads the Racing Post’s analysis of the 2010 JCB Triumph Hurdle. A race that, despite reduced field sizes since the introduction of the Fred Winter in 2005, had retained its quality, with winners such as Katchit, Celestial Halo and Zaynar.

With a 20-length lead turning for home, Barizan looked on his way to following them to Triumph glory.

However, it was Soldatino who took it upon himself to change the outcome, running down Barizan in what is remembered as one of the great festival finishes and ensuring the race remained in the clutches of the Nicky Henderson stable.

Soldatino had begun his career in France, where he ran twice in bumpers before making a winning debut over hurdles in January 2010. That effort caught the attention of Anthony Bromley – bloodstock agent to Simon Munir – and Soldatino was soon on his way to Seven Barrows.

After the Triumph, Munir said: “We bought him only at the end of January and it was a job to get him entered because he was registered on the day entries closed. We entered him as a precaution.”

Soldatino: won the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

What began as a precaution soon took shape when Soldatino, on his first start for Henderson, romped home in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton 20 days before the Triumph.

As he looked to follow up his Triumph success the previous year on Zaynar, the performance gave jockey Barry Geraghty all the right signals to head to Cheltenham.

He said: “I think we were hopeful [he could win at Cheltenham] but you can never really know. It was a good performance at Kempton and there was definitely a lot to like. He did it so easily, and it was a case of how he’d cope with the occasion of going to the festival. He was such a keen horse and very keen at home as well, and Cheltenham is a different game.”

Seventeen went to post for the opening race on Gold Cup day 2010 and it quickly became clear that Tom O’Brien on Barizan was intent on making full use of his mount’s front-running strength, with the pair stealing two lengths at flagfall.

Barizan had been well backed into 14-1 and, as he galloped along at a searching pace, it was evident early on that this would become a serious test of stamina for these four-year-olds. He maintained a five-length advantage for much of the first circuit before beginning to stretch further clear on the climb to the hill.

As Barizan jumped the fourth, O’Brien pressed on again, but the remainder of the field did not go with him, leaving Geraghty and Soldatino anchored in behind.

Soldatino in action in the 2010 Triumph Hurdle Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

“Soldatino was a very keen horse and had to be dropped in, so you’re kind of a hostage to fortune in that situation,” Geraghty recalled. “You needed the pack to go after Barizan, but they didn’t and he got away from us.

“It was just how it played out and I had to sit in while Barizan ran clear. There was no point going over the third-last and hot-tailing after him because I’d have used up too much energy just to get to him.

“You have to be patient and hope you have enough time to reel him in. It’s past experience that stands you in good stead in those situations. You just pray you have the reserves to get past him. On the New course you can afford to wait a little longer, perhaps more so than on the Old course.”

Approaching three out, Soldatino had no choice but to wait as the Evan Williams-trained Barizan went all in and committed for home, stretching his advantage to 20 lengths and leaving Geraghty to watch the gap grow.

“I remember thinking at the time that I couldn’t do anything,” said Geraghty. “But Cheltenham takes enough getting that you can, especially off a strong gallop, afford to be patient if you’re on a horse with a bit of class – and Soldatino had that.”

Barry Geraghty and Soldatino in the Triumph Hurdle Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Barizan swung into the home straight several seconds ahead of the rest, but it was the green silks of Soldatino that emerged as the sole pursuer.

Just two runs over hurdles. Only one in Britain. Now facing the ultimate test: reeling in a runaway leader up the Cheltenham hill. Geraghty had been on the receiving end of similar drama before – notably when narrowly denied in the 2000 Coral Cup on Native Dara – but this time he was the hunter rather than the hunted.

“It was such a thrill,” said Geraghty. “I was clawing away at him and then, on the run to the last, push came to shove. Despite missing the last, Soldatino didn’t lose much momentum. He was empty enough after it, but I was still making inroads.

“I came alongside Barizan and didn’t go straight past him – they were only four-year-olds and both were all out. I hadn’t landed over the last thinking this was in the bag; there was still a lot of work to do. By the time I got to the front I needed the line as much as anyone. But it came, and my lad was so tough. It was brilliant to cross the line in front.”

Soldatino never managed to build on his Cheltenham success and failed to win again for Henderson before returning to France, where he won twice from his final seven starts before retiring.

Geraghty reflected: “That’s sometimes just how it plays out, especially with juveniles – you just don’t know. He was such a keen horse and never gave himself an easy day, which probably didn’t help his longevity.

“The Triumph was a big test and it said a lot about Soldatino. Barizan got away from us and we had plenty of work to do to get him back. It rode like a proper Triumph Hurdle and it was a quality field.”

A finish like the 2010 Triumph Hurdle is as good as they come. The pure excitement of the unknown as runners turn for home, whether bunched together or, as on this occasion, spread out by 20 lengths. The feeling is the same.

Soldatino wins the Triumph Hurdle from Barizan Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

“That race encapsulates what Cheltenham is all about,” added Geraghty. “It’s never over until it’s over. Between the pressure of the festival, the expectation and the attritional nature of the track, it’s the place we all want to win – because it’s the hardest place to win.”

