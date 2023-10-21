Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureFrankie Dettori
premium

Under the skin of Frankie Dettori - the outwardly carefree superstar with a complex personality beneath the surface

Racing writer of the year Peter Thomas searches for the Frankie that lives behind closed doors

author image
Peter ThomasRacing Writer of the Year
Frankie Dettori: will retire at the end of the season
Frankie Dettori: enigmatic rider bids farewell to British racingCredit: Edward Whitaker

It always looks such hard work being Frankie Dettori. It's the non-stop jollity that must take it out of you; the incessant smiling and the endless chatter; not to mention the flying dismounts, which surely play havoc with your joints when you get past 50.

It's all natural, he insists, and it doesn't seem to have aged him prematurely, but it's got to grind you down after a while, the expectation that you're going to lift every occasion and make up for all the other miserable so-and-sos with faces like slapped backsides. Perpetual happiness may have its rewards, but it can't be easy.

Surely, though, nobody can be that chipper all the time. There has to be a bit of psychological down time to balance the euphoria, you'd think, and those who get to see the Frankie that lives behind closed doors, away from the cameras, will confirm that even the world's most positive jockey isn't always a ray of sunshine.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 21 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 21 October 2023
icon
more inFeatures
more inFeatures