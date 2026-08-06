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OpinionThe Form Hacker
premium

I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too

Betting editor Keith Melrose on why this Saturday's card at Ascot is a punting highlight

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Betting editor

When controversy erupted this week over the plan for a new series of three-year-old races across the season in the United States, did anyone else's thoughts soon turn to the Shergar Cup? Maybe it is just me, then.

While there is a fair amount of political intrigue in the whys and hows of the Preakness being frozen out of the US series, at its core a lot of the reaction – "What about Race X or Race Y?" "Tradition!" – is familiar. It is a case of letting the perfect be the enemy of the good. 

I wish they would wear the horse's familiar silks in the Shergar Cup. I also wish it were possible to find double the number of willing global riders, so that we could get a bit more each-way betting to four places. 

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