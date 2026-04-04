- More
‘You’re always thinking about it. Why would I ride X over Y? Will X be better on the ground? Where is Willie going to run X and Y? It’s mental’
Record-breaking jockey Paul Townend talks to David Jennings
It is hard to envisage it now, looking at the carefree, breezy figure in front of me; the sort of insouciant individual who would roll over for another snooze as a fire alarm blared in the background, not budging until the flames reached his feet. But for about a fortnight every year, Paul Townend steps out of character and becomes incredibly agitated; a form of mental torture absorbs him.
"No matter what you're doing, whether you're driving, eating, watching TV, no matter what it is, you're always thinking about it," he says. "It", of course, being the Cheltenham Festival, the four days of the year that define him as a jockey.
"If I ride X, what if Y comes out and beats X? How would I feel then? But why would I ride Y over X? Is X better than Y most days? Will X like better ground? Are X and Y even going to run in that particular race? Where is Willie [Mullins] going to run X and Y? It's mental."
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Big Read
Last updated
- ‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
- 'It was quite a night, sambucas all round - not everyone gets the magnitude of a Cheltenham winner, you have to bring them in on that tide of emotion'
- 'There have been darker moments, lots of messages from Mr Angry Punter, but you have to try to make everyone feel positive'
- 'I enjoy making money and it's so easy to do, all you need is a brain' - the gospel according to Saint Mick
- 'I haven't lost that positivity - we've been doing it right for a long time and we're nowhere near stopping, that's for sure'
- ‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
- 'It was quite a night, sambucas all round - not everyone gets the magnitude of a Cheltenham winner, you have to bring them in on that tide of emotion'
- 'There have been darker moments, lots of messages from Mr Angry Punter, but you have to try to make everyone feel positive'
- 'I enjoy making money and it's so easy to do, all you need is a brain' - the gospel according to Saint Mick
- 'I haven't lost that positivity - we've been doing it right for a long time and we're nowhere near stopping, that's for sure'