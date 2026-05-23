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InterviewRichard and Peter Fahey
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'We've had a couple of tough years but Dad does it better than anybody - and I'm here to help him get the numbers back up'

Andrew Dietz hears all about the new father-and-son training partnership of Richard and Peter Fahey

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Peter and Richard Fahey have moved to a joint-licence this season
Peter and Richard Fahey have moved to a joint-licence this seasonCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

When you're the son of one of the most prolific trainers in modern times and the grandson of an all-time great, your destiny feels written in the stars.

Having been sired by multiple Group 1-winning trainer Richard Fahey and with the legendary Peter Easterby on the dam's side, Peter Fahey has the pedigree – and a name from each side of his strong lineage – for one job and one job only.

You therefore might consider his conversations with careers counsellors growing up a complete waste of time, but there were times when he veered off his true course.

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