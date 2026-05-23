'We've had a couple of tough years but Dad does it better than anybody - and I'm here to help him get the numbers back up'

When you're the son of one of the most prolific trainers in modern times and the grandson of an all-time great, your destiny feels written in the stars.

Having been sired by multiple Group 1-winning trainer Richard Fahey and with the legendary Peter Easterby on the dam's side, Peter Fahey has the pedigree – and a name from each side of his strong lineage – for one job and one job only.

You therefore might consider his conversations with careers counsellors growing up a complete waste of time, but there were times when he veered off his true course.