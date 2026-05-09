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The amazing story of Frankel's one failure - and how he bounced back to prove the experts wrong
Lee Mottershead marks the tenth anniversary of the champion racehorse's first winner as a sire
In the case of Frankel’s one and only failure, the perfect racehorse actually triumphed.
There was undoubtedly a failing, and history shows it to have been a most embarrassing and foolish aberration, but the guilty party was not him but them. They doubted him and he proved them wrong, which is why we can now celebrate so enthusiastically the tenth anniversary of his glorious redemption.
During his time on the track, Frankel the flawless had won all 14 of his races, reaching hitherto unscaled heights with one jaw-dropping performance after another, thus leading many to believe he was the greatest racehorse who ever lived.
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Published on inThe Big Read
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