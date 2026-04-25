'Some of the gambling days were off the charts' - racing's most revered shrewdies Paul Byrne and Emmet Mullins reveal their secrets

We have been granted rare and exclusive access to the inner sanctum of one of the sport’s most feared and revered partnerships.

“We both get a good laugh out of everyone thinking we're smart,” says Emmet Mullins , to which his shrewd sidekick Paul Byrne nods along and adds: “Oh, definitely. I think the reputation we have is probably a lot better than what actually goes on behind the scenes.”

We’ll be the judge of that, thank you very much.