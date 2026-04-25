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InterviewThe Big Read
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'Some of the gambling days were off the charts' - racing's most revered shrewdies Paul Byrne and Emmet Mullins reveal their secrets
David Jennings talks to the partnership behind Irish National hero Soldier In Milan
Irish Grand National winner Soldier In Milan with Paul Byrne and Emmet MullinsCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
We have been granted rare and exclusive access to the inner sanctum of one of the sport’s most feared and revered partnerships.
“We both get a good laugh out of everyone thinking we're smart,” says Emmet Mullins, to which his shrewd sidekick Paul Byrne nods along and adds: “Oh, definitely. I think the reputation we have is probably a lot better than what actually goes on behind the scenes.”
We’ll be the judge of that, thank you very much.
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more inThe Big Read
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- Dan Skelton: 'Next season I want to beat Martin Pipe’s record - and this is how I’m going to do it'
- 'The National wasn't long after my son died - and the night before I just had the weirdest feeling I had to get my other son over for it'
- ‘You’re always thinking about it. Why would I ride X over Y? Will X be better on the ground? Where is Willie going to run X and Y? It’s mental’
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