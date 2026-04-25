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InterviewThe Big Read
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'Some of the gambling days were off the charts' - racing's most revered shrewdies Paul Byrne and Emmet Mullins reveal their secrets

David Jennings talks to the partnership behind Irish National hero Soldier In Milan

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Deputy Ireland editor
Irish Grand National winner Soldier In Milan with Paul Byrne and Emmet Mullins
Irish Grand National winner Soldier In Milan with Paul Byrne and Emmet MullinsCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

We have been granted rare and exclusive access to the inner sanctum of one of the sport’s most feared and revered partnerships.

“We both get a good laugh out of everyone thinking we're smart,” says Emmet Mullins, to which his shrewd sidekick Paul Byrne nods along and adds: “Oh, definitely. I think the reputation we have is probably a lot better than what actually goes on behind the scenes.”

We’ll be the judge of that, thank you very much.

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