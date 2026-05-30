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InterviewAidan O'Brien
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'People think I say things to boost up horses. I don't. Ever. I only say what I think at the time. Maybe I'm a bit of a dreamer'

David Jennings talks to Aidan O'Brien 25 years on from Galileo - the horse responsible for so many of those dreams

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Deputy Ireland editor
Aidan O'Brien isn't one for reminiscing
Aidan O'Brien: isn't one for reminiscingCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Let's just say it wasn't exactly the ideal opening gambit.

"Jeez, I can't remember what I did 25 minutes ago, never mind 25 years ago," laughs Aidan O'Brien as we take our seats to reminisce about the first time he won the Derby a quarter of a century ago. This will be interesting. 

"I hate looking back, never do," O'Brien admits. "I never reminisce. I don't have time for that. When a day is gone, it's gone. That's the way it has to be around here. There's just so much stuff happening in one day here that you don't have time to think about what happened yesterday. That's why I always try to see everything as it's happening. I wouldn't watch replays much. I watch something once and form an opinion straight away."

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