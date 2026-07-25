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'People talking about me being the next Frankie doesn't mean anything to me. I'm not famous. I'm just Billy'

Billy Loughnane tells Lee Mottershead about why being champion matters - and fame and fortune do not

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Racing writer of the year
Billy Loughnane, pictured at the National Stud in Newmarket earlier this month
Billy Loughnane, pictured at the National Stud in Newmarket earlier this monthCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Once there was Lester, then it was Frankie, now we've got Billy. 

Flat racing not only has a new boy wonder, it helpfully also has one with another strong and catchy first name. The sport's bright young star likes the name but is less bothered by comparisons with former greats. It is for others to draw parallels with legends from the past. All Billy Loughnane needs to do is keep being himself.

"I'm just Billy," he says more than once on a summer morning in Newmarket, where the 20-year-old's occasional tendency to talk about himself in the third person comes across not as self-admiring but endearing. He is polite, charming and friendly with an infectious smile. He does not drink, smoke or vape. Old ladies coo over him, punters admire him, rivals fear him. Truly, there is nothing not to like about Loughnane.

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