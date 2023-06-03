Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

'Neither of us had any silver spoons - we've had to work our way through racing'

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
Paul and Adele Mulrennan in the garden of their North Yorkshire home
Paul and Adele Mulrennan in the garden of their North Yorkshire home

Paul Mulrennan is one of those people who always seems to be smiling. As he sits in the garden of his North Yorkshire home next to wife Adele in the sunshine, he looks a picture of contentment – and for good reason.

On the back of his best season numerically when he rode 108 winners and massively exceeded expectations to finish fourth in the jockeys' championship, Mulrennan is in the prime of his career, and he is relishing every moment of it.

"Last year was unbelievable," he says. "I'm a northern jockey who doesn't have a big retainer so it was great. Every jockey wants to ride 100 winners but I'm a big believer in trying to stay in one piece. I was just getting going and three times I had bad injuries, and it sets you back. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 3 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 3 June 2023
icon
more inThe Big Read
more inThe Big Read