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InterviewJim Crowley
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'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career

Jim Crowley tells Peter Thomas about the fall that ended his 29-year riding career and his forthcoming life as a trainer

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Senior features writer
Jim Crowley at his home in Coombelands, Pulborough, West Sussex 4.8.26 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Jim Crowley, retired rider, prospective trainer, relaxes at home in SussexCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The photo gallery on Jim Crowley's phone is pretty graphic. If it were subject to the scrutiny of the British Board of Phone Censors it wouldn't pass the threshold for family viewing, that's for sure.

It is a frame-by-frame retelling of the moments when his world came close to falling apart – a horror story followed by a tale of recovery, with hopefully a little battery life left for an uplifting and glorious Hollywood ending.

It starts with the stills of the race at York on September 7 last year when Crowley's mount, Almeraq, hit the turf, jockey and all, at slightly north of 40mph, with consequences that were savage but unsurprising.

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