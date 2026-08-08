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'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career
Jim Crowley tells Peter Thomas about the fall that ended his 29-year riding career and his forthcoming life as a trainer
The photo gallery on Jim Crowley's phone is pretty graphic. If it were subject to the scrutiny of the British Board of Phone Censors it wouldn't pass the threshold for family viewing, that's for sure.
It is a frame-by-frame retelling of the moments when his world came close to falling apart – a horror story followed by a tale of recovery, with hopefully a little battery life left for an uplifting and glorious Hollywood ending.
It starts with the stills of the race at York on September 7 last year when Crowley's mount, Almeraq, hit the turf, jockey and all, at slightly north of 40mph, with consequences that were savage but unsurprising.
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Published on inThe Big Read
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