InterviewThe Big Read
premium

'I haven't lost that positivity - we've been doing it right for a long time and we're nowhere near stopping, that's for sure'

Paul Nicholls talks to Jonathan Harding 20 years on from the festival that launched a truly astonishing period

Paul Nicholls: xxxx
Paul Nicholls: "I was obsessed with the festival during those early years"Credit: Edward Whitaker

Catching a trainer in the build-up to the Cheltenham Festival is easier said than done. Having watched some young horses work, Paul Nicholls bowls into the main stable office and, following a handshake and offer of a cup of tea, he disappears almost as quickly as he arrived, striding up the stairs for a Zoom call with Betfair to run through his contenders for what has always been the biggest week of his season.

Peace and quiet are rare commodities in racing yards, particularly on the eve of the festival, and it soon becomes clear we are unlikely to find either here, so when Nicholls returns from his latest media engagement we relocate to the calm of his kitchen, in which every wall is almost entirely covered with framed photographs of his biggest stars. With the promised cup of tea swiftly delivered, we turn our attentions to Cheltenham.

Nicholls' first real festival memory is partnering the best horse he rode, Hennessy winner Playschool, in the 1988 Gold Cup. A clip of his pre-race interview recently resurfaced on social media and the fresh-faced jockey was optimistic about his chances, blissfully unaware he would later be forced to pull up the favourite – although, given he has now claimed four Gold Cups, it is not something he finds painful to relive.

