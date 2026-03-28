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'It was quite a night, sambucas all round - not everyone gets the magnitude of a Cheltenham winner and it's a tide of emotion'
Trainer Jamie Snowden talks to Peter Thomas about a 'monumental' season, another festival winner and a bright future
There's a cup on the windowsill of Jamie Snowden's kitchen. A nice shiny one of the kind they give you on the good days, when a plan comes together.
It belonged to Sir Chips Keswick, who accepted it with due ceremony after his Present View had landed the novice handicap chase at the 2014 Cheltenham Festival, marking a proud first for Lambourn trainer Jamie Snowden.
That it came to sit on the Snowden windowsill is a story that reflects as well on the owner's wisdom and humanity as it encapsulates the fickle nature of racing fortune.
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Published on inThe Big Read
Last updated
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