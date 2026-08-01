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'If I'd been doing what Charlie's doing now, at the same stage of my career, they'd be hailing me from the rooftops'
Mark Johnston talks to Peter Thomas about racing's greatest challenges and a new role in the boardroom
I hadn't seen Mark Johnston for quite a while so I wanted to know what kind of morning to expect when we met up at his old stamping ground of Goodwood. Would it be full Caledonian combustion or, now that he's retired, more of a pipe and slippers experience?
So I checked the Bletherings section of the Johnston Racing website, which is usually a good guide to the state of his mood, and it was with a shade of disappointment that I read his confession that, as a former trainer, he was less inclined these days to "vent his spleen".
Now, I'm not one of those shrinking violets who was ever offended by the forthright Scot. He is the most successful trainer in the history of British racing, after all, and fully entitled to hold a strong opinion or two, sling a few barbs in whatever direction he sees fit. In fact, I knew I'd miss it if the surrendering of his licence had mellowed him.
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Published on inThe Big Read
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