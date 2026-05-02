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InterviewThe Big Read
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'I went from 190 horses after winning the Guineas to maybe half that when I left Newmarket - but I still turned Michael down at first'

Ten years on from his biggest win, Hugo Palmer tells Catherine Macrae about bouncing back at Michael Owen's yard

Hugo Palmer at Manor House Stables in Malpas, Cheshire
Hugo Palmer at Manor House Stables in Malpas, CheshireCredit: Edward Whitaker

The biggest work morning at Manor House Stables in years is set to begin, yet the operation's star player is missing.

Although that title may have been assigned to Michael Owen many times in his illustrious career, the former England striker has handed the role at his Cheshire yard to his retained trainer, Hugo Palmer, who is somewhere on the road between here and his home in Chester, half an hour away. 

With the minutes ticking past the agreed start time of 7.30am, Owen has joined the early risers in the office and, as we wait for Palmer to arrive, engages in a discussion about the latest and greatest sporting exploits. The World Snooker Championship is up first before the chat inevitably turns to football, with Owen running on only four hours' sleep after covering Manchester United's victory over Brentford. 

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