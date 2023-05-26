‘I like her a lot’ - resurgent Oisin Murphy excited about Derby and Oaks prospects with two plum rides

Oisin Murphy has already won one Classic this season in his comeback year and is looking forward to two more plum rides in the Derby and Oaks next week, with The Foxes and Running Lion set to give him realistic chances of further glory at Epsom.

Murphy discussed the pair as part of a major interview in Sunday’s Racing Post, in which he also reflected on his ongoing battle with alcoholism, the year in the wilderness that followed his 14-month ban and his ambitions for 2023.

The year has got off to a flying start thanks to Mawj’s success in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket – a victory that Murphy reveals was followed by a home dinner cooked by his sister and an alcohol-free toast – followed by a fruitful Dante meeting, including victory in the big race with Andrew Balding’s .

"We were thrilled with him," Murphy enthused, "He obviously improved from the Craven. This time I counted for a few seconds before I asked him to go and he ran on like a really exciting horse.

"He's easy to ride, relaxes brilliantly and you couldn't ask for a nicer character. They've done a great job with him at home and he's very chilled, so I'm really looking forward to him.

The Foxes (right): landed the Dante Stakes at York earlier this month Credit: Mark Cranham

"We won't know until raceday if he'll stay the extra two furlongs – because he'd do most of his work over six – but it was a truly run Dante that he won and it'll be nice finding out."

The Foxes is a 10-1 shot for the Derby, with , on whom Murphy has won twice this year, slightly shorter for the Oaks. As part of her preparation for the fillies' Classic, Murphy rode her again in public exercise at Epsom on Monday morning and was not put off at all by what he felt.

“She relaxed nicely and felt in super shape,” he said. “I resisted the temptation to ask her for maximum effort but she'd clearly come out of her Pretty Polly win in tremendous shape.

"She's another who we won't know if she'll get the trip until Epsom, but I like her a lot and she's like The Foxes, she'll go on anything from the soft side of good to decent quick ground."

Coral: 11-4 Military Order, 4 Auguste Rodin, 5 Arrest, 11-2 Passenger, 10 Sprewell, The Foxes, White Birch, 14 Dubai Mile, 16 Waipiro, 25 Espionage, San Antonio, 33 bar

Coral: 11-8 Savethelastdance, 3 Soul Sister, 7 Running Lion, 12 Infinite Cosmos, Warm Heart, 14 Bluestocking, Eternal Hope, Never Ending Story, 33 bar

