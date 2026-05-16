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Interview
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'I had a five-year plan just to get going and stay solvent, but your mindset changes - success is totally addictive'

Guineas-winning trainer George Boughey opens up to Peter Thomas about the unrelenting quest to emulate racing's greats

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Senior features writer
George Boughey in the owners suite at Craven House Stables Newmarket 12.5.26 Pic: Edward Whitaker
George Boughey, surrounded by silverware in the owners' suite at Craven House StablesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

When a trainer reveals that he has a "very busy work morning" upcoming, it's rarely the prelude to an invitation to join the party. "We'll be done by 11, so come along about midday," is the stock response to any request. "We'd love to have you share it with us and don't feel you're in the way at all," is something of a rarity.

Spying from the sidelines, Southampton-style, sometimes seems like the only option, but with George Boughey things are different. Most things are different, in fact.

"We've got a very busy work morning tomorrow," is the start of it. "I know it's short notice, but why don't you come along for first lot?"

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