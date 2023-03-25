Henry de Bromhead: 'Losing a child is not something you ever get over - we'd give anything to have him back'

Physics decrees that you see lightning before you hear thunder but there was a moment at Cheltenham last Tuesday week that might have challenged the natural order of things.

Henry de Bromhead was stationed in his customary viewing spot on the all-weather chute near the last flight of hurdles when Love Envoi led Honeysuckle down to the final flight in the Mares’ Hurdle. Same as the enraptured crowd, he was gripped by the duel, but, on touching down over the last, Honeysuckle’s hind legs slipped beneath her at the moment she needed some purchase to propel her forward. An unwelcome wobble that threatened to ruin the happy ending.

It was like when a boxer gets knocked back on their heels. Gravity and momentum play a part at that stage, but so does character.