'England has changed my life' - meet the American who embraced fish and chips, big sprints and mushy peas - and reaped the rewards

Seldom has anyone sounded so happy to be interviewed.

It is not so much that Wesley Ward has an abundance of time to spare, but more that one of America's great pioneering trainers is keen to do anything that is helpful to British racing.

Ward's enthusiasm for the sport in his adopted second home even extends to journalists, which meant that a text message inquiry as to whether he might be willing to give up an hour or so to chat was met with the most enthusiastic reply imaginable. "You guys are the best," was his immediate response, one displaying a geniality that is maintained on a sunny afternoon in Kentucky, where Ward has just returned to his exquisitely appointed home.