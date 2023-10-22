Racing Post logo
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

I have some strict rules for ante-post punting - and this brilliant bet in the Arkle meets all my criteria

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star

Most punters are optimists by nature, and you need a fair level of optimism to even consider ante-post betting months in advance of a long-term target.

For starters, the horse in question might be sent over fences instead of hurdles, so it’s guesswork as to how he or she will bring their bumper form to hurdling or their hurdling form to chasing.

They will have to retain their form and, in most instances, improve from what they have already shown. They also have to contest the race you think they will and, most importantly, they have to stay healthy and injury-free.

Published on 22 October 2023
