'We think the world of her' - red-hot Aidan O'Brien on his awesome Royal Ascot team

Aidan O'Brien appears to have all angles covered as he goes into the biggest week of the summer with a sensational squad that includes a host of ante-post favourites.

The master of Ballydoyle is just four shy of a century of Royal Ascot winners and you certainly wouldn't bet against it happening next week given he had five winners last year and six the year before.

O'Brien overtook the legendary Sir Michael Stoute as the most successful trainer in Royal Ascot history when Paddington won the St James's Palace Stakes in 2023, and he hasn't taken his foot off the throttle since.