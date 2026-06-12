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'We think the world of her' - red-hot Aidan O'Brien on his awesome Royal Ascot team
David Jennings talks to the world's most dominant trainer as he prepares a huge Royal Ascot team
Aidan O'Brien appears to have all angles covered as he goes into the biggest week of the summer with a sensational squad that includes a host of ante-post favourites.
The master of Ballydoyle is just four shy of a century of Royal Ascot winners and you certainly wouldn't bet against it happening next week given he had five winners last year and six the year before.
O'Brien overtook the legendary Sir Michael Stoute as the most successful trainer in Royal Ascot history when Paddington won the St James's Palace Stakes in 2023, and he hasn't taken his foot off the throttle since.
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Published on inStable Tours
Last updated
- 'It will take a very good horse to beat Ombudsman - but my horse is a champion'
- 'There's no hiding place but we'll go there with a live chance - even if he is 50-1'
- 40-1, 22-1, 12-1 - he's the king of big-priced Royal Ascot winners and now his team includes a 'superstar filly' and a 'definite Group 1 horse in the making'
- He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race
- 'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
- 'It will take a very good horse to beat Ombudsman - but my horse is a champion'
- 'There's no hiding place but we'll go there with a live chance - even if he is 50-1'
- 40-1, 22-1, 12-1 - he's the king of big-priced Royal Ascot winners and now his team includes a 'superstar filly' and a 'definite Group 1 horse in the making'
- He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race
- 'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'