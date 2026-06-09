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FeatureRoyal Ascot Stable Tour
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'There's no hiding place but we'll go there with a live chance - even if he is 50-1'
Lambourn correspondent Liam Headd talks to local trainers about their leading hopes for the royal meeting
Owen Burrows
Falakeyah
Duke of Cambridge (Wednesday)
We'll just have to get her to settle a bit. The talent is there, it's just about whether we can get her to channel it in the right direction.
Heyzoom
King George V Stakes (Thursday)
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Published on inStable Tours
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more inStable Tours
- 40-1, 22-1, 12-1 - he's the king of big-priced Royal Ascot winners and now his team includes a 'superstar filly' and a 'definite Group 1 horse in the making'
- He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race
- 'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
- 'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'
- 'She’ll come forward a lot and winning a Group 1 is the aim this season’
more inStable Tours
- 40-1, 22-1, 12-1 - he's the king of big-priced Royal Ascot winners and now his team includes a 'superstar filly' and a 'definite Group 1 horse in the making'
- He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race
- 'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
- 'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'
- 'She’ll come forward a lot and winning a Group 1 is the aim this season’