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FeatureRoyal Ascot Stable Tour
premium

'There's no hiding place but we'll go there with a live chance - even if he is 50-1'

Lambourn correspondent Liam Headd talks to local trainers about their leading hopes for the royal meeting

author image
Lambourn correspondent

Owen Burrows

Falakeyah
Duke of Cambridge (Wednesday)

We'll just have to get her to settle a bit. The talent is there, it's just about whether we can get her to channel it in the right direction. 

Heyzoom
King George V Stakes (Thursday)

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