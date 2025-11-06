- More
'The main aim is the King George and I couldn't be happier with how he's coming along - he looks a million dollars'
An important winter is fast approaching Naunton Down Stables as Ben Pauling bids to capitalise on last season's success with what looks to be the best string of his career.
Pauling surpassed £1 million in prize-money for the second consecutive season this spring thanks in part to exciting chasers The Jukebox Man and Handstands, who both claimed Grade 1 honours as novices.
The pair are back for more and now seek to make their mark in open company but Pauling has more than two highly promising horses at his disposal, with plenty of talent filling out the ranks for the months ahead.
- 'He's in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and those good handicap chases on soft ground would be right up his street'
- 'The Cheltenham Festival will be the main aim again - and he could even go straight there'
- ‘He’s improved immensely and the sky’s the limit for him - in terms of potential, he’s up there with the best two-milers I’ve trained’
- 'It was ballsy to buy him but he's full of quality and could be a Graded performer'
- 'The Ultima was a good Grand National trial for Corach Rambler - and that's in the back of our minds for this lad'
