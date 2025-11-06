'The main aim is the King George and I couldn't be happier with how he's coming along - he looks a million dollars'

An important winter is fast approaching Naunton Down Stables as Ben Pauling bids to capitalise on last season's success with what looks to be the best string of his career.

Pauling surpassed £1 million in prize-money for the second consecutive season this spring thanks in part to exciting chasers The Jukebox Man and Handstands, who both claimed Grade 1 honours as novices.

The pair are back for more and now seek to make their mark in open company but Pauling has more than two highly promising horses at his disposal, with plenty of talent filling out the ranks for the months ahead.