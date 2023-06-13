Racing Post logo
FeatureRoyal Ascot Stable Tour
premium

'The bookies make him favourite and rightly so - he's been working exceptionally and we're very excited'

Northern reporter Andrew Dietz catches up with some of the region's trainers to discuss their leading Royal Ascot contenders

author image
Andrew DietzReporter

Several Northern-based trainers run through their big hopes for Royal Ascot . . .

Karl Burke

Beautiful Diamond
Queen Mary (June 21), 5-1
She has plenty of ability and heads to the Queen Mary. She came with a big reputation from the breeze-ups and had done things nicely. We hadn't overdone her at home before her debut at Nottingham but she was very impressive.

Cold Case
Commonwealth Cup (June 23), 33-1
He was a bit disappointing at Haydock but he came out of it a little sore and had excuses, and hopefully we'll get him back for Ascot. He's moving great now but wouldn't want the ground too fast. Swingalong will definitely be aimed at the race as well.

Published on 13 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 13 June 2023
