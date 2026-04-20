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'That's given us the right to be more audacious and she'll probably go for the 1,000 Guineas'
Charlie Johnston gives Lewis Porteous the lowdown on the Middleham yard's squad
After a dip in the number of winners from Kingsley Park in 2024, Charlie Johnston put his Middleham juggernaut back on the right trajectory last year and he is looking to keep it there this term.
In his fourth year training alone, Johnston shows all the same determination of his dad, Mark, before him and there is no ceiling when it comes to targets and expectations.
"Last year was a step forward in terms of number of winners and prize-money, but it was a little frustrating to hit the crossbar at the highest level on a few occasions," he says.
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Published on inStable Tours
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