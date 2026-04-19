'She's our best three-year-old filly and we'll work back from Royal Ascot'

On the figures, 2025 was a decent year for the Richard Hannon yard, but the figures don't recall the heartache of four placed efforts in Group 1s for stable star Rosallion, three of them by minuscule margins.

"Last year was a decent season but it could so easily have been a great one," says the trainer.

"Rosallion getting chinned was gut-wrenching at times. He's still the best horse I've ever trained, and it's very hard to replace those horses, but we have Haatem, who'll bid for a hat-trick at Royal Ascot, and Orion's Belt, who's a very good filly, plus it's been a good start to the season.