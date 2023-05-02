Kevin Ryan: 'It would be fantastic if he could end up in the Ebor - the ability is certainly there'

There is much more to Kevin Ryan's hugely successful training operation than just the Ayr Gold Cup.

True, he has won that race five times since 2007 and the 2021 winner Bielsa is among several horses who may end up bidding to make it six in September, but this is also a yard packed with Pattern race quality that has managed at least one Group or Grade 1 victory in each of the last four seasons and seven in total over that period.

Last year's Sun Chariot Stakes winner Fonteyn has been retired but top-class sprinter Emaraaty Ana, who came within half a length of giving the yard a second Breeders' Cup triumph when second at Keeneland in November, is back and waiting for suitably quick ground, while Triple Time is being aimed at the Lockinge.