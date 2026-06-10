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'It will take a very good horse to beat Ombudsman - but my horse is a champion'
Scott Burton talks to France's leading trainer Francis Graffard as he prepares his biggest ever Royal Ascot team
When Watch Me provided Francis Graffard with a Royal Ascot breakthrough in the 2019 Coronation Stakes, the trainer might not have dared dream of the squad he has assembled for next week's five-day showpiece.
As many as 13 horses could be on the lorry from Chantilly at the beginning of the week, and while last year's Arc hero Daryz is undoubtedly the star attraction in Wednesday's blockbuster Prince of Wales's Stakes, there is quality everywhere; both from those carrying the Aga Khan Studs' silks and across a host of important ownership operations which could include Wathnan, Juddmonte, John Stewart's Resolute Bloodstock and the Maktoum family.
And when Graffard says that he studies every race at the meeting, he means it. Hands up anyone who foresaw entries in the Palace of Holyroodhouse or the Britannia?
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Published on inStable Tours
Last updated
- 'There's no hiding place but we'll go there with a live chance - even if he is 50-1'
- 40-1, 22-1, 12-1 - he's the king of big-priced Royal Ascot winners and now his team includes a 'superstar filly' and a 'definite Group 1 horse in the making'
- He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race
- 'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
- 'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'
- 'There's no hiding place but we'll go there with a live chance - even if he is 50-1'
- 40-1, 22-1, 12-1 - he's the king of big-priced Royal Ascot winners and now his team includes a 'superstar filly' and a 'definite Group 1 horse in the making'
- He landed one of the great Royal Ascot gambles last year - now he's got one 'on a nice mark' lined up for the same race
- 'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
- 'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'