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'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'
The highly successful Moone trainer talks to Conor Fennelly about her strong squad
From jumps greats such as Sizing John, Moscow Flyer and Jezki to Classic winners Magical Lagoon and Alpha Centauri, Jessica Harrington has long been at the helm of one of Ireland’s premier training facilities and the Moone stable has continually evolved since she took out her licence in 1989 alongside her late husband Johnny.
The exploits of Barnavara became one of the most remarkable stories of last season as she blasted through the ranks and capped off her campaign with a tough front-running performance in the Group 1 Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp.
Group 1-winning juvenile Hotazhell ran some belters as a three-year-old in top races in Ireland and Britain last season, as well as finishing with a flourish to grab fourth in the Saratoga Derby in August. He could add to his air miles later in the campaign, with the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland top of the agenda. Green Impact is another classy four-year-old colt and he has the Tattersalls Gold Cup firmly in his sights.
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Published on inStable Tours
Last updated
- 'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'
- 'She’ll come forward a lot and winning a Group 1 is the aim this season’
- 'That's given us the right to be more audacious and she'll probably go for the 1,000 Guineas'
- 'She's our best three-year-old filly and we'll work back from Royal Ascot'
- 'It's all systems go for the Guineas and it's very exciting - he's undoubtedly the best colt we've trained'
- 'He's had a pretty extraordinary time and produced a big effort at the Breeders' Cup - you'd hope he's up to winning a Group 1'
- 'She’ll come forward a lot and winning a Group 1 is the aim this season’
- 'That's given us the right to be more audacious and she'll probably go for the 1,000 Guineas'
- 'She's our best three-year-old filly and we'll work back from Royal Ascot'
- 'It's all systems go for the Guineas and it's very exciting - he's undoubtedly the best colt we've trained'