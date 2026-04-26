'He's strengthened up a good bit and the main aim will be to get him to the Breeders’ Cup'

From jumps greats such as Sizing John, Moscow Flyer and Jezki to Classic winners Magical Lagoon and Alpha Centauri, Jessica Harrington has long been at the helm of one of Ireland’s premier training facilities and the Moone stable has continually evolved since she took out her licence in 1989 alongside her late husband Johnny.

The exploits of Barnavara became one of the most remarkable stories of last season as she blasted through the ranks and capped off her campaign with a tough front-running performance in the Group 1 Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp.

Group 1-winning juvenile Hotazhell ran some belters as a three-year-old in top races in Ireland and Britain last season, as well as finishing with a flourish to grab fourth in the Saratoga Derby in August. He could add to his air miles later in the campaign, with the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland top of the agenda. Green Impact is another classy four-year-old colt and he has the Tattersalls Gold Cup firmly in his sights.