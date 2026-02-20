'He's never missed a beat and he'll go with a big chance' - six key eyecatchers from our Cheltenham Stable Tours series

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

For the last two weeks, Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers have had the chance to read leading trainers' views on their Cheltenham Festival squads and act accordingly. Below are six horses who were given particularly glowing reviews.

Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (2.40 Cheltenham, March 11)

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (5.20 Cheltenham, March 13)

The eight-year-old remains deeply unexposed despite his age, but his two starts this season have shown he could be a serious force at this level.

Indeevar Bleu ran a good comeback when third in the Gerry Feilden Handicap Hurdle at Newbury's Coral Gold Cup meeting. The form has been handsomely boosted after the winner Tutti Quanti ran away with the William Hill Handicap Hurdle and is now a Champion Hurdle dark horse.

He then bolted up when last seen on Boxing Day at Aintree, which earned him a career-best RPR of 139.

He was 25-1 when Olly Murphy's stable tour was published. Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers were quick to latch on to the trainer's quotes and you'll get no bigger than 12-1 now. However, there might still be some juice in that price judging by Murphy's bullish quotes.

What Murphy said: "He's our best chance of the week. He's just started to show me what I've been waiting for these last two years. If there's a bit of cut in the ground, he can run very well. I really believe in him."

Read Olly Murphy's festival Stable Tour

Ultima Handicap Chase (3.20 Cheltenham, March 10)

Ryanair Chase (4.00 Cheltenham, March 12)

Boodles Gold Cup (4.00 Cheltenham, March 13)

Leading Cheltenham Gold Cup hope The Jukebox Man leads Ben Pauling's festival team, but don't forget his other Grade 1-winning chaser.

It's not been plain sailing for Handstands this season, with three defeats, but he took the eye with a creditable showing in the Fleur de Lys Chase at Windsor last month.

Handstands (green): a handicap dark horse for Cheltenham? Credit: Alan Crowhurst

That was a step back in the right direction after disappointing in the Betfair Chase and, although he has Grade 1 options at Cheltenham, his trainer is seriously tempted to drop him back into handicap company.

Currently off an official rating of 155, he beat Arkle winner and Gold Cup favourite Jango Baie in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown only a year ago. His 14-1 for the Ultima could be a huge price.

What Pauling said: "He's come out of Windsor like a bull. I've never seen him like this. We went into the Fleur de Lys knowing he wasn't bang on. He's come out of that run so much better and he's going to have entries in the Ryanair, the Gold Cup and the Ultima. The obvious one is the Ultima, and I see him as a Grand National horse because he's so well handicapped."

Read Ben Pauling's festival Stable Tour

McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (2.40 Cheltenham, March 10)

JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.20 Cheltenham, March 13)

Nicky Henderson has an abundance of Grade 1 stars at Cheltenham, but this progressive four-year-old could be a strong handicap fancy.

There were high hopes for the JP McManus-owned filly earlier in the season, but it suffered blows when she missed the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at the last minute before she was beaten on her British debut last month.

However, she put things right when a commanding winner of the Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle last weekend, in which she beat three previous jumps winners with authority.

She has gone up just 3lb for that and, with a fillies' allowance to come, she could be weighted to go very close at 7-1.

What Henderson said: "She won very nicely at Haydock and I was pleased with her. Brian Hughes gave her a lovely ride and she cracked around and jumped really well. She looks slick and she’s going forward. She’s a sweet filly."

Read Nicky Henderson's festival Stable Tour

Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (4.40 Cheltenham, March 11)

Gordon Elliott's festival will revolve around the likes of Champion Hurdle hope Brighterdaysahead and Supreme Novices' Hurdle fancy El Cairos, but ignore Favori De Champdou at your peril.

The 11-year-old has enjoyed a fine resurgence this season, causing a 66-1 shock in the Paddy Power Chase at Christmas before impressing in the cross-country chase on Trials day last month.

He defied a 9lb rise with an eight-and-a-half-length win that day, so do not expect much respite from the handicapper. However, his main rival, Stumptown, has not been seen since winning the Velka Pardubika in October.

Favori De Champdou has already been popular with Racing Post+ subscribers, as his 6-1 price when Elliott's stable tour was published has shortened into 4-1.

What Elliott said: "He's come alive of late. He won the Paddy Power Chase at a big price but there was no fluke about it. He won it fair and square. We then took him to Cheltenham for the cross-country race last month and he bolted up. He never missed a beat and you'd like to think he'll go back there next month with a big chance."

Read Gordon Elliott's festival Stable Tour

Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (3.20 Cheltenham, March 13)

The New Lion, Grey Dawning and L'Eau Du Sud are definitely in Dan Skelton's powerful team, and it appears Kabral Du Mathan may now be among them.

Skelton had been heading to Aintree rather than Cheltenham with the hugely improving six-year-old, who impressed in handicap company at Haydock before easing to victory in the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle on New Year's Day.

Kabral Du Mathan: could he now be Stayers' Hurdle-bound? Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

A run in the Rendlesham Hurdle was aborted last weekend, which leaves the door open for him to try three miles for the first time at the festival.

He was 8-1 for the Stayers' Hurdle when Racing Post+ subscribers read what Skelton said, and if you are willing to take a risk as well, Kabral Du Mathan is now 5-1.

What Skelton said: "I'm still not saying we'll definitely go to Cheltenham, but I'd say we're more likely to head for the Stayers' Hurdle than we've been at any time so far. He comes into the race from a pace angle, needing to prove he gets the trip against some guaranteed stayers, so we were thinking of going to Aintree instead, but Cheltenham is now a distinct possibility."

Read Dan Skelton's festival Stable Tour

William Hill County Handicap Hurdle (2.00 Cheltenham, March 13)

Unibet Champion Hurdle (4.00 Cheltenham, March 10 - needs to be supplemented)

The six-year-old's rapid progression this season may make him one of the leading handicap fancies of the week, but connections could be dreaming even higher.

Owned by Colm Donlon, he started his season with defeat in the Welsh Champion Hurdle but has gone from strength to strength since, kicking off with a fine front-running performance in the Gerry Feilden Hurdle. He took another big step forward when destroying his opposition in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle, winning unchallenged by 15 lengths.

He is among the entries for the County Hurdle, but anyone considering taking the 8-1 for that race will have been given pause for thought by Nicholls' comments regarding a possible tilt at the Champion Hurdle, for which he is a juicy 25-1.

What Nicholls said: "He could be the big surprise of the week. The great thing is we don’t need to decide about supplementing until six days before, when we’ll have a good idea of the weather forecast and what the ground will be like. His performance at Newbury tells you he’s improving rapidly, and when they’re on an upward curve like that you just don’t know where the ceiling is. He’s got lots of natural speed and has added stamina as he’s got stronger. I’ll probably stick him in the County Hurdle as well, but he might not find that so easy off his new mark and we’ll stick to the Champion if we can and if the ground is right."

Read Paul Nicholls' festival Stable Tour

