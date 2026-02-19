Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
FeatureStable Tour
premium
'He's my best novice - and all season long I've thought he was a Supreme horse'
Sam Hendry gets the lowdown from top British trainers on their leading festival hopes
Cheltenham Festival Stable Tours are exclusive to Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers. Not a subscriber?
Sign up now to receive 35% off for a whole year, plus you’ll also have access to an enormous range of top racing content just in time for the Cheltenham Festival.
Harry Derham
Dargiannini
Cup Handicap Hurdle, 50-1
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inStable Tours
Last updated
Copy
more inStable Tours
- 'He's never missed a beat and he'll go with a big chance' - six key eyecatchers from our Cheltenham Stable Tours series
- 'He’s come out of his run at Cheltenham well and he's taken a step forward from it. I expect a big run'
- 'We're good to go - and he has as good a chance as I’ve had in the race for some time'
- 'I know now he has a full armoury that makes him good enough to win a Champion Hurdle - he has a great chance'
- 'We're going to step him up in grade and I think he can run well' - discover the 50-1 dark horse among Henry de Bromhead's top festival squad
more inStable Tours
- 'He's never missed a beat and he'll go with a big chance' - six key eyecatchers from our Cheltenham Stable Tours series
- 'He’s come out of his run at Cheltenham well and he's taken a step forward from it. I expect a big run'
- 'We're good to go - and he has as good a chance as I’ve had in the race for some time'
- 'I know now he has a full armoury that makes him good enough to win a Champion Hurdle - he has a great chance'
- 'We're going to step him up in grade and I think he can run well' - discover the 50-1 dark horse among Henry de Bromhead's top festival squad